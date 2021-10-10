Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 5:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Woman arrested after shooting alleged shoplifter at Circle K in north Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Miriam Shekhmoos article

Miriam Shekhmoos

PHOENIX - A woman has been arrested for assault after she shot a man who was reportedly shoplifting from a Circle K near 35th Avenue and Dunlap, Phoenix police said.

The shooting happened on Oct. 9 at around 3:15 p.m. after a woman, identified as 41-year-old Miriam Shekhmoos, allegedly saw the man stealing merchandise from the convenience store.

When Shekhmoos tried to stop him, he tried to push past her to run away, so she shot him, police said.

The shooting victim was not at the Circle K by the time police arrived, but he was later found nearby and he was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Shekhmoos was booked into Maricopa County jail and faces an aggravated assault charge.

The scene of a shooting at a Circle K.

The scene of a shooting at a Circle K. (Photo: Edward Gallegos)

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 