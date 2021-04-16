2 dead in car fire after tow truck collision in Phoenix, fire department says

article

Two people died in a Phoenix crash after a tow truck and car collided on Friday, April 16.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

"Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the passenger vehicle on fire and extended handlines to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately the patients in the passenger car, 2 adults, did not survive their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene," said Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the incident.

Information about what led up to the crash hasn't been released.

The victims have not been identified.