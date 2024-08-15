2 in extremely critical condition after crash in Phoenix parking lot

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A man and woman are in extremely critical condition after a crash in a parking lot on Thursday night in Phoenix.

The Aug. 15 crash happened around 9 p.m. in a parking lot near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.

The crash involved a motorcyclist and a pedestrian, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

There's no word on what led up to the crash, but Capt. McDade said the motorcyclist was driving erratically before the crash happened.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating this incident.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: