2 GCU students injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Two Grand Canyon University students are recovering after being hit by a driver who fled the scene on Dec. 8.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when the students were walking home from a Christmas party.

Police say they were found lying in the roadway when officers arrived.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both are expected to recover.

Police still haven't released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.



Map of where the crash happened: