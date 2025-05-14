2 hurt in possible shootout in Mesa neighborhood

The Brief Two people were hurt in a possible shooting on May 13 near Gilbert and Broadway Roads. Police say the individuals were "possibly shooting at each other." Details on what led up to the incident are unknown.



An apparent shooting late Tuesday night in a Mesa neighborhood left two people hurt.

What we know:

Mesa Police say officers responded just before midnight on May 13 to reports of shots fired near Gilbert and Broadway Roads.

Once at the scene, officers found two people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Two people were hurt after possibly shooting at each other near Gilbert and Broadway Roads, police said.

Investigators say the two people were hurt after "possibly shooting at each other."

"At this time detectives are on the scene investigating what occurred," police said.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the incident are unknown. We also don't know the extent of the individual's injuries.

Map of where the shooting happened