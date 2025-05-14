Expand / Collapse search

2 men killed in a Mesa shooting, police say

Published  May 14, 2025 3:46pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two men, both 37, were killed in a shooting that happened around 11:55 p.m. on May 13 in Mesa.
    • Police say when they responded to the shooting, they found two men lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

MESA, Ariz. - Two men died in a Mesa shooting late Tuesday night, the police department said.

What we know:

The shooting happened on May 13 at around 11:55 p.m. near Gilbert and Broadway roads.

"Officers located two adult males with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. Both males were transported to the hospital for treatment where they later died from their injuries," Mesa Police said in a news release on May 14.

They are identified as Scott McCracken, 37, and Norberto Ruiz, 37.

"It was determined McCracken fired a gun at Ruiz and Ruiz returned fire. Detectives are investigating the relationship between McCracken and Ruiz, but they do not believe this was a random shooting," Mesa Police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no suspects are being sought.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what might've led up to the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

  • The Mesa Police Department

