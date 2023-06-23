2 in extremely critical condition after being pulled from west Phoenix house fire

Two people who were found unconscious inside a burning west Phoenix home were rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews on June 22 responded to a house fire near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road. When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from inside the home.

As firefighters fought the flames, they found a man and a woman unconscious and not breathing. The victims were taken to a hospital.

No firefighters were hurt. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Area where the fire broke out: