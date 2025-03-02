2 kids hospitalized, 5 people injured in a 2-car crash in Scottsdale

The Brief Five people were injured, including at least two children in a crash. Two children were being taken to Phoenix Children's hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of Shea Boulevard and Via Linda.



Five people are injured after a crash at the intersection of Shea Boulevard and Via Linda.

What they're saying:

Scottsdale Fire department said that two patients will be going to local trauma centers.

In addition, Scottsdale Police said two children were being transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

They said two cars were involved in the crash.

Local perspective:

Scottsdale Police say that westbound Shea Boulevard will be closed at 110th Street for an unknown length of time as they work to make the area safe once again.

Cactus Road is being suggested as an alternate route.

Map of where the crash happened: