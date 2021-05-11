Two people killed, two others hurt after shooting in Compton

article

Deputies are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place in Compton over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 15100 block of South Lime Avenue a little before 5:30 p.m on Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found two Hispanic males between the ages of 15 and 20 years old with gunshot wounds. Both of the young shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, LASD said.

Deputies later found out that two other people were hurt from the same shooting. The third victim is fighting for his life at the hospital and in critical condition while a fourth victim, also a male, taken to the hospital but deputies did not specify his conditions.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the deadly shooting.