2 killed in crash caused by red light runner in Avondale, PD says

An alleged red light runner caused a deadly crash early Sunday morning in Avondale, the police department says.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Dysart and Thomas roads on Aug. 4.

"A vehicle traveling northbound through the intersection ran a red light and struck another vehicle making a left turn from southbound Dysart Rd. to eastbound Thomas Ave.," Avondale Police said.

A back seat passenger inside the car that ran a red light was pronounced dead at the scene. Another back seat passenger in the same car died at the hospital.

The driver and front seat passenger have minor injuries.

As for the car making the left turn, that driver and passenger also have minor injuries.

Police believe impairment was a factor in this crash, but did not say if any arrests were made.

No names were released in this case.

Map of where the crash happened: