Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Superior, New River Mesa, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Yuma County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:28 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Yavapai County, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:18 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:31 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

2 killed in crash caused by red light runner in Avondale, PD says

By
Updated  August 4, 2024 6:07pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PD: 2 killed in Avondale red light runner crash

AVONDALE, Ariz. - An alleged red light runner caused a deadly crash early Sunday morning in Avondale, the police department says.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Dysart and Thomas roads on Aug. 4.

"A vehicle traveling northbound through the intersection ran a red light and struck another vehicle making a left turn from southbound Dysart Rd. to eastbound Thomas Ave.," Avondale Police said.

A back seat passenger inside the car that ran a red light was pronounced dead at the scene. Another back seat passenger in the same car died at the hospital.

The driver and front seat passenger have minor injuries.

As for the car making the left turn, that driver and passenger also have minor injuries.

Police believe impairment was a factor in this crash, but did not say if any arrests were made.

No names were released in this case.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the crash happened: