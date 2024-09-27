Expand / Collapse search
2 killed in fiery crash near U.S. 60 off-ramp

By
Updated  September 27, 2024 11:20am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Two people are dead following a crash on Sept. 27 at the U.S. 60 and Country Club Drive off-ramp, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

MESA - Two people are dead after authorities say a driver ran a red light, causing a crash near a Mesa freeway.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 near the U.S. 60 and Country Club Drive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a red car and an SUV were stopped at a red light on the Country Club Drive off-ramp when a white pickup truck ran a red light and rear-ended the car. The collision sent the car into the SUV.

Two people who were inside the car died at the scene. They were not identified. DPS says they are working to determine if any other passengers were inside the car.

The drivers of the pickup truck and SUV were hospitalized.

Investigators believe the pickup truck driver was impaired.

The eastbound U.S. 60 and Country Club Drive off-ramp is closed.

