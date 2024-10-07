2 Phoenix men arrested in connection to 'professional criminal enterprise'

The Brief Alexei Torres Alvarez and Yosvanys Perez Martinez are accused of being part of a "professional criminal enterprise" in Phoenix. Police say they were able to connect the two to several crimes and arrest them.



A sophisticated burglary crew has been arrested for thefts at 9 different Family Dollar stores and one KFC in the Valley.

The Phoenix Police Department calls their work a "professional criminal enterprise" because of the planning and organization involved.

The two alleged criminals had their plan down to a science. That is until Phoenix detectives caught on to the string of burglaries that landed them in jail.

From February to September, Phoenix Police say Yosvanys Perez Martinez and Alexei Torres Alvarez targeted Family Dollar stores and a KFC to steal money in safes.

Alexei Torres Alvarez and Yosvanys Perez Martinez

Court records show the men surveilled the stores, and even dressed as police officers to make any potential witnesses leave the area.

With the stores empty, they allegedly cut the power and used tools to break in the back doors. Once inside, they would reportedly disable the alarms, wear masks and gloves, and use chemicals to destroy any trace of DNA showing they were there.

The duo allegedly used special tools to open or remove the safes.

Their crime spree came to an end last month when Phoenix Police caught wind of the burglaries. An undercover cop matched the men's Chevy Impala with one connected to the burglaries.

Detectives say cell phone data shows both Martinez and Alvarez at the scene of the crime for 9 different stores.

On Oct. 4, the department's dive team recovered a safe the two men were seen throwing in the river the day before, matching one stolen from a Family Dollar.

Martinez and Alvarez were arrested and face several burglary charges. Their next court date is Oct. 10.