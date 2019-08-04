2 men arrested in connection to deadly street-racing crash

article

Scottsdale police have arrested two men in connection to a street-racing crash that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old woman.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Ramon Carrasco and 59-year-old Robert Foster in connection to the crash. Carrasco was driving a BMW and was speeding and racing a Lamborghini when he crashed into a third car driven by a 68-year-old woman. She died at the hospital.

Police say Foster was driving the Lamborghini over 100 miles per hour prior to the collision. He's being held in custody on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Carrasco is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

A 22-year-old woman who was riding in the passenger seat of Carrasco's car suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The 68-year-old woman's name was not released.