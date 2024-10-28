2 men dead following overnight shooting: Phoenix PD

The Brief 2 men died following a shooting in Phoenix, according to police. The shooting happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Highland.



Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at a home in West Phoenix.

According to a statement, the incident happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Highland. Officers were called to the area at around 3:20 a.m. for a shooting, and when they arrived, they found two men with at least one gunshot wound each.

"Both men did not survive their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

Police did not release the names of the two victims. They also say the area where the shooting happened is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time as a result of the investigation.