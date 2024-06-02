Expand / Collapse search
2 men discovered dead after apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home, police say

Published  June 2, 2024 2:43pm MST
PHOENIX - Two men were found dead inside their home after an apparent murder-suicide late Saturday night, Phoenix Police said.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on June 1 near Greenway Road and Tatum Boulevard. Officers got word from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot, and she possibly heard another gunshot from inside the home.

"Officers secured the area around the residence and later made entry. During the search, they found 44-year-old Ryan Liming deceased from a gunshot wound and 55-year-old James Quinn deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said.

As homicide detectives took over the investigation, they learned there reportedly was a dispute between Liming and Quinn earlier that night, leading to the shootings.

No more information about this incident was made available.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

Map of where the incident happened: