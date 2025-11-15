2 men indicted on 80 cockfighting counts, 110+ roosters seized: PCAO

The Brief Two Coolidge men have been indicted on 80 counts of cockfighting following a months-long investigation by the Pinal County Attorney's Office. The bust recovered over 110 fighting roosters, cockfighting gear, cash, steroids, and several firearms from adjoining properties. Vaughn faces three additional counts of animal cruelty for severe neglect of multiple dogs and other animals found on the Pinal County property.



Two Coolidge men have been indicted following a major animal cruelty bust involving more than 110 fighting roosters, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

Following a months-long investigation into a large-scale cockfighting ring, a Grand Jury indicted 60-year-old Samuel Felix and 61-year-old Gerald Vaughn each on 80 counts of cockfighting and one count of controlling an illegal enterprise.

Vaugh was additionally indicted on three counts of animal cruelty given the condition and treatment of animals on the Pinal County property.

The investigation began over the summer after detectives suspected the cockfighting activity at adjoining homes on South Main Street.

What we know:

During the search warrants executed on Oct. 29, more than 110 fighting roosters, cockfighting paraphernalia, training equipment, ledges, steroids, and cash "consistent with organized animal fighting operations" were recovered from the homes.

Several gang indicia and firearms were also recovered.

Multiple dogs and other animals were found in severe neglect. The Arizona Humane Society is processing and documenting all the animals.

The illegal enterprise operation uncovered by the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement. The Coolidge Police Department, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Pinal County Animal Control, Coolidge Animal Control, and the Arizona Humane Society also assisted in the investigation.

What they're saying:

"Cockfighting is a brutal and organized criminal activity that fuels animal cruelty and associated illegal enterprises," Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller said. "Our office will aggressively prosecute those who profit from these operations and violate Arizona’s laws and community standards."

Map of the nearby area where the illegal ring was busted.