2 more Arizona forests plan to implement fire restrictions

Updated 20 mins ago
Associated Press

Drier monsoon season prompt resumption of fire restrictions at 2 national forests

Officials with Coconino and Kaibab National Forests say it's rare for them to resume fire restrctions. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Two more national forests in Arizona plan to re-implement fire restrictions due to a lack of rain during the current monsoon.

On August 10, Coconino and Kaibab national forests announced that the two forests in northern Arizona on August 14 will implement restrictions on camping and smoking in an effort to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires.

Under the restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

The Prescott National Forest on August 7 announced that it planned to implement similar restrictions this week due to criteria that include a lack of moisture and escalating fire conditions.

