2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following west Phoenix car crash: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a crash Tuesday.
Per a brief statement, the crash happened near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road, and the intersection will be closed down for a "significant portion of the day."
"Details of what led to this collision are still under investigation," read a portion of police's statement.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.