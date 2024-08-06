Expand / Collapse search
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following west Phoenix car crash: PD

Published  August 6, 2024 11:22am MST
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say two drivers were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a crash Tuesday.

Per a brief statement, the crash happened near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road, and the intersection will be closed down for a "significant portion of the day."

"Details of what led to this collision are still under investigation," read a portion of police's statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Where the crash happened