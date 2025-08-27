2 Phoenix officers hurt in crash with suspected DUI driver
PHOENIX - Two officers were hospitalized following a crash with a suspected impaired driver in Phoenix.
What we know:
According to police, two uniformed officers were inside a marked patrol car on Aug. 27 when they were hit by a truck just before 4:30 a.m. near 19th and Dunlap Avenues.
Both officers were taken to a hospital.
Police say the man driving the truck showed signs of intoxication and was also taken to a hospital for treatment and DUI processing.
The intersection was shut down for several hours, but it has since been reopened.
What we don't know:
The alleged impaired driver wasn't identified. The conditions of the officers are unknown.
Map of where the crash happened