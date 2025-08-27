2 Phoenix officers hurt in crash with suspected DUI driver

The Brief Two officers were hit by a truck while inside a marked patrol car on Aug. 27. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near 19th and Dunlap Avenues. Police say the driver who hit the officers showed signs of intoxication.



Two officers were hospitalized following a crash with a suspected impaired driver in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to police, two uniformed officers were inside a marked patrol car on Aug. 27 when they were hit by a truck just before 4:30 a.m. near 19th and Dunlap Avenues.

Both officers were taken to a hospital.

Police say the man driving the truck showed signs of intoxication and was also taken to a hospital for treatment and DUI processing.

The intersection was shut down for several hours, but it has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The alleged impaired driver wasn't identified. The conditions of the officers are unknown.

Map of where the crash happened