2 rescued in Tonopah after vehicle stalls in floodwater

Two people were rescued in Tonopah on Tuesday afternoon after attempting to cross flooded roadways.

What we know:

At around 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 18, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department responded to a water rescue for an "adult couple that attempted to cross four feet of water."

The pair had to be rescued after their vehicle was immobilized. Both of those people are luckily okay.

Other flooded roads in the area caused headaches for drivers trying to come home for the day, and were forced to turn around.

MCSO vehicles were on site for some of these closures to make sure people stay safe and don't try to cross the flooded areas, as they say only a few inches can cause a car to get stuck.

There was also a water rescue near Wintersburg Road and Indian School Road just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to MCSO.

Affected Roadways:

Along Waterman Wash where it intersects with the Rainbow Valley community east of Buckeye. the wash flooded, which led to the closure of Narramore Road.

The following intersections are closed as of Tuesday afternoon due to water on the road:

The backstory:

The Waterman Wash is where West Valley father Vincent Upton went missing last month on Oct. 13 after driving into the wash. His body was later found.

During a vigil for Upton, several Rainbow Valley residents spoke up about wanting to see a bridge or some sort of structure built over the wash.

What you can do:

Do not try to drive through flooded roads, especially where it's not clear how deep the water is.