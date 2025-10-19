Vigil held for man who reportedly died attempting to drive through floodwaters

The Brief A candlelight vigil is scheduled tonight for Vincent Upton, a West Valley man who died after attempting to drive through a flooded wash last weekend. Upton went missing in the early morning of Oct. 12; his body was found the next day. The vigil is set for 6 p.m. at Narramore Road and Waterman's Wash, where he reportedly attempted the crossing.



What we know:

Loved ones are set to gather at Narramore Road and Waterman's Wash, where Upton reportedly tried to drive his truck in the early hours of Oct. 12 but did not make it across.

His loved ones remember him as a great father, husband, and friend.

The backstory:

He was first reported missing around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 after he did not make it home during severe weather.

The area where he went missing, along Waterman's Wash in Rainbow Valley, reportedly received 1.3 inches of rain, but one Maricopa County deputy said the water rushing through the wash was as high as the hood of Upton's truck.

Deputies said the truck likely had so much water pressure around it that Upton couldn't escape. That pressure likely caused the windows and windshield to burst.

Upton's truck was discovered off 214th Avenue without him in it on Sunday.

Dozens of volunteers—reportedly at least 50 last Sunday alone—joined the search, using their own off-road vehicles and personal drones in an attempt to find Upton. Cars lined the road near the wash, as community members were trying to help.

According to MCSO, Upton's body was found Oct. 13, a "considerable distance" from where his truck was discovered.

Local perspective:

The candlelight vigil starts tonight at 6 p.m.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was started to help support Upton's family.

Map of the vigil, and incident, location.