2 seriously hurt following shooting at Tempe apartment: PD

The Brief Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Tempe The victims' injuries were described by police as serious.



Tempe Police are investigating a shooting on Thanksgiving night that sent two people to the hospital.

In a brief statement, police say the incident happened in the area of Washington Street and Center Parkway. They say when officers arrived, they found a male and a female victim with serious injuries.

"This is still in the very early stages of the investigation," read a portion of the brief statement.

Please check back for further updates on this story.