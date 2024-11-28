Expand / Collapse search

2 seriously hurt following shooting at Tempe apartment: PD

By
Updated  November 28, 2024 9:40pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Shooting in Tempe sends 2 to the hospital

Tempe Police have released few information on what happened, but did identify the victims as a man and a woman.

The Brief

    • Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Tempe
    • The victims' injuries were described by police as serious.

PHOENIX - Tempe Police are investigating a shooting on Thanksgiving night that sent two people to the hospital.

In a brief statement, police say the incident happened in the area of Washington Street and Center Parkway. They say when officers arrived, they found a male and a female victim with serious injuries.

"This is still in the very early stages of the investigation," read a portion of the brief statement.

Please check back for further updates on this story.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Tempe Police Department.