2 seriously hurt following shooting at Tempe apartment: PD
PHOENIX - Tempe Police are investigating a shooting on Thanksgiving night that sent two people to the hospital.
In a brief statement, police say the incident happened in the area of Washington Street and Center Parkway. They say when officers arrived, they found a male and a female victim with serious injuries.
"This is still in the very early stages of the investigation," read a portion of the brief statement.
