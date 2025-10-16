2 shot, 1 killed at elderly Mesa group home: PD

The Brief A man in his early-90s died on Oct. 16 at a group home near Alma School and Guadalupe Roads. Police say the man suffered a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man's wife was also shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



A shooting at an East Valley elderly group home on Oct. 16 left one person dead and another injured, police said.

What we know:

Mesa Police say officers on Thursday morning responded to the group home near Alma School and Guadalupe Roads after a staff member reported that a resident had possibly shot himself.

When officers got to the group home, they found a man in his early-90s with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Police say the man's wife, who is also in her 90s, was shot and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any further details on what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

"It is early in the investigation, so as more becomes available, we will send an update," police said.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

