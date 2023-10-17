2 stabbed during Mesa home invasion: PD

Mesa Police officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a stabbing incident that happened at a home in the East Valley city.

The incident reportedly happened in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. According to police, officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor about a possible burglary.

"As officers were on the way, information was received that there were three possible suspects who had gone into an apartment and attempted to commit a burglary. The details were hard to come by because of a language barrier between the caller and the victim," read a portion of a statement released by Mesa Police.

When officers arrived, officials say they determined that a home invasion did indeed take place, and that two of the three people who were in the home at the time of the incident were stabbed. The two were subsequently taken to the hospital.

Officials also say there are currently no suspects in custody, and they have no suspect information at this time.

Area where the incident happened