2 trains slam into vehicle parked on tracks, killing driver in Casa Grande: police

By
Published  November 16, 2025 3:57pm MST
Casa Grande
FOX 10 Phoenix
A 24-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle, parked on the tracks, was hit by two trains in Casa Grande overnight.

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle, parked inside the crossing arms, was struck by two trains in Casa Grande.
    • The driver's car was hit first by a westbound train, and immediately after, by an eastbound train.
    • The reason the vehicle was stopped on the tracks is currently unknown.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A driver is dead after two trains slammed into his vehicle in the early morning hours on Sunday.

What we know:

The incident happened on Trekell Road, just south of Jimmie Kerr Boulevard in Casa Grande.

At 3:07 a.m., Casa Grande Police received a call from Union Pacific operators, stating one of their westbound trains collided with a vehicle. The car was reportedly sitting on the railroad tracks, inside the crossing arms.

Operators then said an eastbound train struck the vehicle right after.

The driver inside the car, only identified as a 24-year-old man, was found dead.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity was not released. It is unknown why the driver was parked on the tracks. 

Map of the incident location.

The Source: Casa Grande Police Department

Casa GrandeNews