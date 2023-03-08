2 women found stabbed in Mesa neighborhood

Mesa detectives are trying to figure out what happened after two women were found with stab wounds early Wednesday morning.

Police were called at around 4:14 a.m. to an area near University Drive and Dobson Road for reports of a stabbing.

"The caller also advised that the suspect was still at the scene," police said.

Two women were found with cuts and stab wounds, and both were taken to the hospital.

Police say this case is an isolated incident, and they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the crime.

