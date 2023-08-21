2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Surprise pool

A young boy died weeks after he was pulled from a swimming pool in Surprise.

Surprise Police say officers responded on Aug. 6 to a home near 179th Avenue and Greenway Road for reports of a 2-year-old boy who had fallen into a pool. Once at the scene, officers performed life-saving measures on the boy until firefighters arrived.

The boy was airlifted to hospital. He died on Aug. 20, police said Monday.

"The investigation determined this was a tragic accident," police said. "Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

