2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from pool in Glendale

Police say a 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a Glendale pool Wednesday afternoon has died.

Glendale police say the girl was found in the pool and not breathing near 51st Avenue and Northern. When paramedics arrived a the scene, the child's father was performing CPR on her.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police say the girl, her 5-year-old brother, father, and mother were at home in the backyard. The girl's mother went inside the home, leaving the children outside with their father who was working on renovations.

Soon after, the father went to look for his children and found his daughter in the pool.

Police say there was no fence around the pool and no child safety locks on the doors.

