20-year-old driver killed after crashing into Phoenix traffic light poles, PD says

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

A driver is dead after crashing into traffic poles in Phoenix Sunday morning, the police department said.

At around 11 a.m. on June 25, officers responded to reports of a solo crash involving a truck near 74th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"As officers got to the scene, they found a truck crashed into a traffic light with one occupant inside. Phoenix Fire personnel responded and took the man to the hospital where he was not able to survive his injuries," police said.

The man, Adrian Terrazas, 20, is believed to have been driving east on Thomas Road when he lost control and crashed into traffic light poles at 74th Avenue.

Map of where the crash happened: