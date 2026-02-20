20th day of Nancy Guthrie search; Loop 101 shut down by crash l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, February 20, 2026. (Getty Images; ADOT; White House)
From the latest developments in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie as the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie enters its 20th day to a crash that partially closed a West Valley freeway, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 20.
1. Nancy Guthrie search continues
Friday marks Day 20 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.
2. Person hurt in freeway crash
The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria are closed at Grand Avenue, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. It's unknown when the lanes will reopen. The southbound lanes aren't affected by the crash.
3. Triple shooting in Tempe
There are no outstanding suspects after police say three people were shot on Feb. 20 near Dorsey Lane and Apache Boulevard.
4. SCOTUS strikes down Trump's tariffs
On Friday, the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, handing Trump a major loss on an issue important to his economic agenda.
5. AZ prison health care takeover
A federal judge has ordered a takeover of Arizona prison's health care operations, and now, the search is on for the person to run it.
Friday & weekend weather
The third and final storm is exiting the state on Friday. In the Valley, highs will be in the mid-60s.
