$2M Mega Millions ticket sold at south Phoenix grocery store
PHOENIX - If you bought a ticket to Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing at a south Phoenix grocery store, you may be a huge winner!
Arizona Lottery officials say a million-dollar ticket was sold at a Fry's Food Store, located at 2250 E. Baseline Road. The person who bought the ticket added the Megaplier, making it worth $2 million.
The ticket matched all five white numbers, but not the gold Megaball.
The winning numbers for the Feb. 21 drawing were 2, 15, 30, 36, 63, and a Megaball of 24.
