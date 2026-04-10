2nd arrest made in deadly Mill Avenue shooting

The Brief Jacob Jaime, 22, died following a shooting on March 28 near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue in Tempe. A second man who was injured in the shooting survived. Since the shooting, two suspects have been arrested – 23-year-old Aiden Zepeda and 21-year-old Michael Bloodworth. Both suspects are accused of murder.



Police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month on Mill Avenue in Tempe that left a man dead.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at 2:19 a.m. on March 28 near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue.

Tempe Police say after officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Jacob Jaime with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. A second man who was hurt in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The day after the shooting, 23-year-old Aidan Zepeda was arrested. He's accused of multiple charges.

Aidan Zepeda (MCSO)

Update:

Police say 21-year-old Michael Bloodworth was arrested on April 9 in Houston, Texas. He's accused of multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

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What they're saying:

"Investigators have been working diligently to identify and locate those involved, and this arrest marks another significant step in the case," police said.

Tempe police cruiser

Map of where the shooting happened: