Expand / Collapse search

2nd arrest made in deadly Mill Avenue shooting

By
Published  April 10, 2026 1:53pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Surveillance video captures deadly Tempe shooting

Surveillance video captures deadly Tempe shooting

Newly-released surveillance video captured the terrifying moments that following a shooting along Mill Avenue in Tempe that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Jacob Jaime. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi reports.

The Brief

    • Jacob Jaime, 22, died following a shooting on March 28 near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue in Tempe.
    • A second man who was injured in the shooting survived.
    • Since the shooting, two suspects have been arrested – 23-year-old Aiden Zepeda and 21-year-old Michael Bloodworth. Both suspects are accused of murder.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month on Mill Avenue in Tempe that left a man dead.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at 2:19 a.m. on March 28 near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue.

Tempe Police say after officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Jacob Jaime with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. A second man who was hurt in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The day after the shooting, 23-year-old Aidan Zepeda was arrested. He's accused of multiple charges.

Aidan Zepeda (MCSO)

Update:

Police say 21-year-old Michael Bloodworth was arrested on April 9 in Houston, Texas. He's accused of multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Related

Mill Avenue deadly shooting: Video shows chaotic aftermath
article

Mill Avenue deadly shooting: Video shows chaotic aftermath

Newly-released surveillance video show the terrifying moments following a shooting along Mill Avenue that led to the death of a 22-year-old man.

What they're saying:

"Investigators have been working diligently to identify and locate those involved, and this arrest marks another significant step in the case," police said.

Tempe police cruiser

Tempe police cruiser

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Tempe Police Department and a previous FOX 10 report on April 1, 2026.

Crime and Public SafetyTempeNews