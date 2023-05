A small earthquake was reported Wednesday morning near Flagstaff, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.2 magnitude earthquake happened at 11:12 a.m. on May 10 west of Highway 89 near Cameron, which is a small town about 50 miles north of Flagstaff.

There have been no reports of any damage.

Did you feel the quake? If so, you can submit a report on the agency's website.

Area where the earthquake was reported: