3 arrested in connection with El Mirage home shooting, police officials say

Officials with the El Mirage Police Department say they have arrested three people in connection with a shooting on the afternoon of Dec. 9.

The shooting, according to a Facebook post by El Mirage Police on Dec. 22, happened at a residential neighborhood near Dysart and Cactus Roads. When officers arrived, they found a home, which was occupied by a mother and her young daughter, struck by a bullet.

"The investigation led to the identification of a possible suspect vehicle, described as a silver or tan colored, four-door sedan, which was seen leaving the immediate area at a high rate of speed," read a portion of the statement.

A car matching the description, according to the statement, was found on Dec. 11, and on Dec. 21 and 22, two search warrants were served at homes in El Mirage, which led to the arrest of the three suspects. They were identified as:

Joseph Jessy Neil Macaulay, 20

Joseph Quiroz, 18

Christopher Carrillo, Jr., 20

"In addition to the arrests, seven handguns were seized during the investigation," read a portion of the statement.

The three suspects, according to investigators, are linked to six other shootings within El Mirage. They have been booked into Maricopa County Jail,and all three are accused of a variety of offenses.

