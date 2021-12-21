Scottsdale store targeted in string of robberies; owner warning others to be aware

A small business owner in Scottsdale is warning others to be aware after a team of robbers hit her store in a smash-and-grab style fashion more than once.

"I am so angry," said Robi Eldred, who owns Urban Exchange. "I want them caught."

Urban Exchange, an upscale consignment store, has been hit three times in the past week, and each time, the thieves targeted handbags.

During the most recent incident on Dec. 19, Eldred was attacked and surveillance video taken from inside the store showed a man and a woman walking in and immediately going into action.

The man was seen grabbing the expensive bags while the woman went after Eldred and an employee.

"Me and my co-worker, they sprayed us in the face with pepper spray and then the other person grabbed the bags," said Eldred. "Yeah, I feel violated."

Thousands of dollars worth of handbags were taken on Dec. 19, and twice in the week prior, people came into the store, blatantly grabbed purses, and ran out.

Eldred says she is already changing security protocol at the store. Meanwhile, she says the community support has been overwhelming.

"People from the community calling, offering to come, be security, gun-toting Arizonans offering to help us out," said Eldred. "It's great. I never expected that."

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000, or submit a tip online.

