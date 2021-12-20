MCSO seeks driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in Glendale on Sunday night.
According to MCSO, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 near Northern Avenue and Reems Road.
After the collision, the vehicle, described as a blue 2017-18 Ford Fusion, left the scene heading westbound on Northern.
The victim's identity was not released.
"The vehicle that fled should have damage to the front grill area, the headlight assemblies, and the front, right quarter panel (passenger side) outside mirror and may have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle including the windshield," MCSO said.
If you have any information, you're asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011. When calling, you should reference report IR21-036232.
