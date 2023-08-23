3 bonded senior dogs in Phoenix looking for their forever home after owner passes away

Three bonded senior dogs in Phoenix are looking for a home after their owner passed away, says HALO Animal Rescue.

Tiger, a 7-year-old Boxer, Laddie and 8-year-old Chihuahua mix, and Bugga, a 7-year-old Miniature Dachshund, are looking for a home together after losing their owner. HALO says they are good with people and other dogs.

The three dogs were taken in by HALO on June 7 "from a good Samaritan who took them in from another shelter who was going to euthanize them after being turned in to that shelter when their owner died."

The story of the trio, lovingly nicknamed "The 3 Musketeers," serves as a reminder to always have a plan for your pets in the event of death.

"The senior trio love each other and must be adopted together. They are leashed trained, partially potty trained, ride well in a car and like other dogs and people. Their adoption has been waived. They are up to date on their vaccines. They have been microchipped and sterilized," HALO said.

If you'd like to give these pups a forever home, you can fill out matchmaker questionnaire and find more information here.

You can find more information about how to plan for your pets' futures in the event of a death here.