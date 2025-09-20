3 dead in U.S. 93 crash near Wickenburg

The Brief Three people died in a crash on Sept. 20 along U.S. Highway 93 near Wickenburg. Three other people who were hurt in the crash were hospitalized. The highway was shut down in both directions, but it has since been reopened.



Three people are dead, and three others were hospitalized following a crash on Saturday along U.S. Highway 93 near Wickenburg.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes on Sept. 20 just after 11 a.m.

When first responders got to the scene, they found two damaged vehicles. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to hospitals.

U.S. 93 has reopened in both directions at milepost 181.

What we don't know:

The victims weren't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

