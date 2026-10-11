3 dogs, 3 cats rescued, some revived after Phoenix house fire

The Brief Six animals were rescued, and some revived, following a house fire in Phoenix on Oct. 11. Firefighters pulled three dogs and three cats from the burning home and administered oxygen using Fido masks. Three people escaped the residence without injury, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.



Six animals were rescued, and some revived, following a house fire in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Three dogs and three cats were rescued at a home near 37th Street and Van Buren Street around noon on Oct. 11.

Phoenix Fire said smoke and fire were coming from the small home, and were able to locate the animals as they were battling the blaze. "Some of the animals were revived with the use of oxygen and Fido masks," fire personnel said.

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The six animals were taken to a nearby animal hospital for further treatment from the Arizona Humane Society.

Dig deeper:

Three people were able to escape, but are displaced due to the fire. There were no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Map of the area of the house fire.