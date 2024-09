The Brief Three people are dead following a house fire near Navajo Drive and State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The victims were not identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Three people were found dead on Thursday after a fire broke out in Prescott Valley.

The fire happened on Sept. 12 at a home near Navajo Drive and State Route 69.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical says one person was initially found dead. However, two more victims were found after the flames were put out.

The victims were not identified.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.