3 gay men murdered in Phoenix within months; investigators looking into motivating factors

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell addressed possible hate-motivated murders in the last few months.

There have been three murders of gay men in Phoenix over the last few months and investigators are looking into possible anti-LGBT sentiments as motivating factors.

"We do not have a crime called a ‘hate crime’ in Arizona," Mitchell said.

She said that judges can use "aggravating factors" to try and increase a sentence. A crime that's proven to be motivated by sexual orientation would be one of them.

"I'm very aware of these cases. In fact, I was in the community where one was near, where one was committed this weekend, and got to talk to some people. I understand they're horrified. They're fearful, as am I," she said.

In August, Jake Kelly, a gay man, was found brutally attacked in his driveway near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue. He died from his injuries.

Phoenix police have not made any arrests, but Kelly's mother believes he was attacked for his sexual preferences.

In March, Phoenix Police said Osvaldo Hernandez Castillo was killed near 22nd Avenue and Mission Lane after allegedly engaging in sex with another man.

In November, Bernardo Pantaleon was found dead near Mountain View Park at 7th Avenue and Cinnabar.

21-year-old Leonardo Santiago and three other alleged members of the North Side 15th Avenue gang were accused and arrested in Pantaleon's death. Court documents state there may be an anti-LGBTQ element involved.

The suspect's group chat made "derogatory remarks regarding the victim's sexuality and a derogatory statement about homosexuals not being allowed in the northside."

Santiago is now facing first-degree murder charges for Castillo's death as well after investigators say they found incriminating footage on his cell phone. The county attorney says the death penalty could at some point be on the table.

"It would be very early on in the process for me to speculate about whether that's going to happen, if first-degree murder is charged. every case that involves first degree murder that is committed by somebody who is 18 or older is run through a certain process, and I make the decision on it," Mitchell said.

The county attorney did discuss the death penalty further in the press conference, saying she would like to start implementing it again.

Governor Katie Hobbs, however, put a moratorium on the death penalty when she took office.