Suspect in 'brutal murder' of gay Phoenix man connected to a 2nd murder

Phoenix Police officials have released an update surrounding an incident that they characterized as a "brutal murder."

In recent days, we have reported on the killing of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon. Investigators say the man was found dead in the area of a park near 7th Avenue and Cinnabar on Nov. 26.

"[The victim's] body was mutilated, postmortem, with a sharp-edged object," read a portion of the court documents.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder. The incident may involve an anti-LGBT element, as court documents state that a group chat involving the suspects had "derogatory remarks regarding the victim's sexuality, and a derogatory statement about homosexuals not being allowed in the northside."

In all, four people have been arrested, and one of the suspect is now linked by police to a second murder.

Leonardo Santiago

According to a statement released on Dec. 8, Phoenix Police say they are linking 21-year-old Leonardo Santiago to a murder that happened on March 20, 2023.

The incident happened in the area of 24th Avenue and Mission Lane, and police identified the victim in that case as 20-year-old Osvaldo Hernandez Castillo. Castillo was found inside a car with a gunshot wound, and was declared dead at the scene.

"Detectives were able to uncover digital evidence to link Santiago to the homicide. On December 7th, Santiago was questioned by detectives regarding the new evidence and admitted to his involvement in the March homicide," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say the murders of Pantaleon and Castillo, while sharing the same suspect, are otherwise unrelated to each other.

Santiuago, police say, is now accused of first degree murder in connection with Castillo's murder.

Where Castillo was found