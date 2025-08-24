3 high school players hospitalized during northern Arizona football game

The Brief During a high school football game in Williams, Arizona, three Mayer High School players were hospitalized, one with a possible concussion and two for dehydration. A witness described the scene as scary, noting that one player was unconscious and had to be airlifted to a hospital. All three athletes are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.



Three high school football players were hospitalized during a game Friday night between Williams High School and Mayer High School.

What we know:

One Mayer player suffered a possible concussion during the third quarter and was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center. The game was canceled, and two other Mayer players were taken to a hospital by ambulance for dehydration.

Sylvia Vargas Andrews, a witness, described the Aug. 22 scene as scary, saying, "Seeing that kid not move, not even flinch. That was scary."

The Williams Fire Department said all three athletes are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vargas Andrews believes the high elevation in Williams may have contributed to the dehydration in the two players.