3 hospitalized following crash near West Valley freeway: FD

By FOX 10 Staff
The crash, according to fire officials, happened on the I-10 near 51st Avenue.

PHOENIX - Three people have reportedly been taken to the hospital following a crash in West Phoenix.

The crash, according to an e-mail sent by Phoenix Fire officials during the early morning hours of April 16, happened in the area of 51st Avenue and I-10. The three people who were taken to the hospital were identified as men, and all three were transported in critical condition.

Fire officials say law enforcement will now conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.

