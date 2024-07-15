3 adults killed in Phoenix apartment fire

Three people are dead after a fire broke out Monday at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

The fire happened at around 6:30 a.m. on July 15 near Interstate 10 and Ray Road.

Phoenix Fire says crews arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the entryway of a second-floor apartment.

"As crews made entry they found three adults unconscious and not breathing," Capt. Todd Keller said. "Unfortunately the individuals were beyond resuscitation."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Three people are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex near I-10 and Ray Road. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

The victims were only identified as two females and one male.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the third floor.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

Map of where the fire happened