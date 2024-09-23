3 teens shot in central Phoenix, 1 killed; suspect arrested

The Brief Three teenagers were shot near 13th and Van Buren Streets on Sept. 21. One of the teens did not survive the shooting. A teenage suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting.



A suspect has been arrested after police say three teenagers were shot in central Phoenix, leaving one of them dead.

The shooting happened at around midnight on Sept. 21 near 13th and Van Buren Streets.

Phoenix Police say an officer was flagged down by a vehicle containing three teenagers who had been shot. The teens were taken to a hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. The other two teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenager who died was not identified.

On Sept. 23, police said a teenager who was identified as the suspect in the shooting was arrested. The teen was booked into a juvenile corrections center and is accused of murder and aggravated assault. He was not identified.

