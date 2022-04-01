Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old girl in 'extremely critical condition' after being pulled from pool in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:23PM
Phoenix
3-year-old child pulled from Phoenix home's swimming pool

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department says a 3-year-old girl was pulled from a swimming pool near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday.

Crews were dispatched to the area for reports of a drowning. When they arrived at the scene, the child was unconscious and not breathing.

"Firefighters initiated advanced life-saving measures and is currently transporting the child to a pediatric hospital in ‘extremely critical condition,’" stated Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller.

Keller says it's unknown how long the child was under water.

No names have been released in this case. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.



 

