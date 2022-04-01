3-year-old girl in 'extremely critical condition' after being pulled from pool in Phoenix

The Phoenix Fire Department says a 3-year-old girl was pulled from a swimming pool near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday.

Crews were dispatched to the area for reports of a drowning. When they arrived at the scene, the child was unconscious and not breathing.

"Firefighters initiated advanced life-saving measures and is currently transporting the child to a pediatric hospital in ‘extremely critical condition,’" stated Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller.

Keller says it's unknown how long the child was under water.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.







More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.