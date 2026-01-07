Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Dripping Springs, Central La Paz, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Superior, West Pinal County
7
Freeze Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Superior, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, Tonto Basin
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

6 Tempe seniors assaulted at community center; suspect arrested

By
Published  January 7, 2026 3:32pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man arrested after 6 seniors assaulted at Tempe community center

Man arrested after 6 seniors assaulted at Tempe community center

Tempe Police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted six seniors at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center.

The Brief

    • Tempe Police arrested Derek Kirven, 62, after he allegedly assaulted six seniors at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center on Wednesday.
    • Security staff detained Kirven at the scene after he allegedly punched and threw several people to the ground, leaving two victims with serious injuries.

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Tempe Police Department is investigating after six seniors were assaulted at a community center on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Jan. 7 assaults happened at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center near University Drive and Loop 101, police said, at around 11:30 a.m.

Sixty-two-year-old Derek Kirven was arrested after he was told a second time about not being a member of the center.

"After being confronted, the man then attacked multiple people in the center," Tempe Police said. "He started to assault these people by punching them and throwing them to the ground. About six people were attacked, one was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are serious. They're in stable condition and then there was another person who had serious injuries and then the rest had minor injuries."

On-site security detained Kirven until police got to the scene.

What's next:

Police say there is no ongoing threat.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected," police said.

Map of the area where the assaults happened

The Source

  • The Tempe Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyTempeNews