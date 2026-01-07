6 Tempe seniors assaulted at community center; suspect arrested

The Brief Tempe Police arrested Derek Kirven, 62, after he allegedly assaulted six seniors at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center on Wednesday. Security staff detained Kirven at the scene after he allegedly punched and threw several people to the ground, leaving two victims with serious injuries.



The Tempe Police Department is investigating after six seniors were assaulted at a community center on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Jan. 7 assaults happened at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center near University Drive and Loop 101, police said, at around 11:30 a.m.

Sixty-two-year-old Derek Kirven was arrested after he was told a second time about not being a member of the center.

"After being confronted, the man then attacked multiple people in the center," Tempe Police said. "He started to assault these people by punching them and throwing them to the ground. About six people were attacked, one was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are serious. They're in stable condition and then there was another person who had serious injuries and then the rest had minor injuries."

On-site security detained Kirven until police got to the scene.

What's next:

Police say there is no ongoing threat.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected," police said.

Map of the area where the assaults happened