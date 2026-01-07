Who will be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals? Here's a look at the reported candidates

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals are once again in the market for a head coach after firing Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals finished the 2025 season with a 3-14 record, the team's most losses in a single season in franchise history. According to reports, the Cardinals have already put in multiple requests for interview with potential candidates.



Following one of the worst seasons in team history, the Arizona Cardinals are searching for their next coach after firing Jonathan Gannon.

The backstory:

The Cardinals fired Gannon on Jan. 5 after finishing the 2025 season with a 3-14 record – the 14 losses are the most losses ever for the team in a single season. The Cardinals lost 14 of their final 15 games, finishing the season on a nine-game losing streak.

From a win-loss perspective, 2025 was the worst season for the Cardinals since they moved to Arizona in 1988.

Gannon was hired by Arizona in 2023 after spending two seasons in Philadelphia as the Eagles defensive coordinator. In three seasons as Cardinals head coach, Gannon posted a 15-36 record.

The good news? The Cardinals hold the third-overall pick in the 2026 draft.

What's next:

Now that the Cardinals are in the market for another head coach, here's a look at the rumored candidates:

Vance Joseph

The Denver Broncos defensive coordinator is expected to interview for the Cardinals head-coaching job, per multiple reports.

Joseph served under then-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as the team's defensive coordinator from 2019-2022. The Broncos are currently the number one overall seed in the AFC and have a first-round bye in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Robert Saleh

The Cardinals have requested an interview with the current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, per the NFL Network. Saleh has head-coaching experience – from 2021-2024, he served as the head coach of the New York Jets.

Klint Kubiak

The Cardinals have also put in a request to interview the current Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, per the NFL Network. Kubiak's Seahawks are the top seed in the NFC playoffs and have a first-round bye in the Wild Card round. Kubiak is the son of former NFL head coach, Gary Kubiak.

Anthony Weaver

The Cardinals have requested to interview the current defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, per the NFL Network. Weaver played in the NFL from 2002 to 2008.

Thomas Brown

The Cardinals have put in a request to interview the current passing game coordinator of the New England Patriots, per the NFL Network. The Patriots had an incredible turnaround in 2025, posting a 14-3 record and winning their division for the first time since 2019. The Patriots are the second seed in the AFC playoffs.

John Harbaugh

In a stunning move, the longtime head coach of the Baltimore Ravens was fired on Jan. 6. While no official reports have linked Harbaugh to the Cardinals, bringing him to the desert would surely excite and energize the fan base. According to a report, multiple teams have already expressed interest in Harbaugh, including a mystery team with a head coach already in place.