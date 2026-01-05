Jonathan Gannon fired by Arizona Cardinals

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals announced on Jan. 5 that they have parted ways with head coach Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals went 3-14 this season, losing their last nine games. Gannon was hired by the Cardinals in 2023 after serving as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator.



What we know:

The Cardinals made Gannon's firing official on Jan. 5, after multiple reports surfaced that the team was making a coaching change.

"Jonathan is a very smart, motivated, enthusiastic, intelligent, awesome coach," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters during a news conference. "He made us better. But — as you all know — this is a league about wins and losses.

"The wins and losses speak for themselves."

Bidwill retained general manager Monti Ossenfort, who will now lead the search for the team's next coach.

The backstory:

Gannon was hired by the Cardinals in 2023 after two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. In three seasons with the Cardinals, Gannon had a 15-36 record.